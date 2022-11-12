Box score and MVP from Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

The Kentucky Wildcats fell to the Vanderbilt Commodores in a slugfest on Saturday afternoon, 24-21.

In what was a wet and cold afternoon in Lexington, but it was the play on the field that might have been the most excruciating thing to bear through at Kroger Field as Vandy took a 7-6 lead into the locker room.

Vandy came into today's game on a 26-game losing streak in the SEC, and throughout the first half the Commodores were the better team. The Cats continued to show struggles on the offensive side of the ball, as they could not finish drives, and only had two made field goals to show for it.

The bigger story of the first half though was the play of the defense. The unit that has been tremendous each week, struggled early to get a push against this Vandy offense. But with some good plays in coverage, they created some turnovers to help hold the Commodores out of the end zone.

The second half continued to be most of the same, as Vandy led most of the game until a late touchdown by Chris Rodriguez helped propel the Cats to their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter.

That was then followed up by a solid drive by the Vanderbilt offense to retake the lead heading into the final five minutes of the game.

Re-enter C-Rod, and he promptly took it 72 yards to the house to give the Cats the lead once again at 21-17.

Then after a penalty erased a game-sealing interception, the Wildcats allow a TD to fall to the Commodores.

Not much to say, but that this is an embarrassing loss. Need some answers from someone this week.

GAME MVP

This was pretty easy, it's Chris Rodriguez.

Without C-Rod, Kentucky would have gotten blown out today. His production on the ground since his return against Ole Miss has been great.

Let’s keep this short, C-Rod is the MVP of this program.