Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 12 pm ET at Kroger Field.

It was an ugly one in Columbia last week, as the Cats squeaked by with a win over the Tigers. While Will Levis’ stats look pretty good, the offensive struggles really continued as the defense had to carry UK to another win.

With that said, Kentucky has a big opportunity to showcase a lot more in this game against Vanderbilt. The Commodores have a bad defense, and you have to take advantage.

That’s not to say that the Cats are a lock to win because we’ve seen Vanderbilt impress against a couple of teams this season, including a win over South Carolina, a team that Kentucky lost to.

