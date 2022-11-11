The latest on Oscar Tshiebwe

The Kentucky Wildcats were without Oscar Tshiebwe once again on Friday for the second game of the regular season.

Kentucky basketball’s official Twitter page announced that Tshiebwe is considered day-to-day with his knee injury.

Oscar Tshiebwe (right leg) is out and is day-to-day. Daimion Collins (personal reasons) is also out. — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 11, 2022

During the official UK pregame show, Jack Givens said Tshiebwe has been going through some drills in practice but doesn’t expect him back for at least another week.

“He is at least a week away. Just simply because he hasn’t done any contact.”

Ben Roberts of the Herald-Leader noted that before Friday’s game, Calipari said that Tshiebwe still has not returned to practice.

However, Kyle Tucker of The Athletic added that he bets Tshiebwe plays next Tuesday.

Of note. My bet is he goes vs. Michigan State. https://t.co/o7mrJEtQeD — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 11, 2022

The Cats face off against the Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic and that game becomes much more difficult if Tshiebwe is not available.

The good news is Sahvir Wheeler made his return vs. Duquesne following his own injury absence, while Daimion Collins is expected to rejoin the team and play vs. Michigan State.