Twitter reactions to Kentucky running past Duquesne

Ugo is the real deal.

By Ethan DeWitt
Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso Jason Marcum - A Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up their second win of the season on Friday night, as they raced past the Duquesne Dukes, 77-52.

Duquesne slowed the Cats down early in the first half, and played some stifling defense for a few minutes to start the game. But after a loose ball turned into a CJ Fredrick three, Kentucky put the pedal to the metal on offense to jump out to a 38-22 lead after the first 20 minutes.

Once again a huge talking point in the first half though is the defense. For what many thought would be a team that struggled defensively early this season, they impressed once again holding the Dukes to 25% shooting from the field in the half.

The second half mirrored the first in numbers ways, as the Dukes defense locked down the Cats in the first few minutes of the half, cutting the lead to nine before a quick timeout by John Calipari. From that point on Kentucky took control once again, flexing their muscles on offense from all three levels to propel them to a 25-point win.

You can't talk about tonight’s win without mentioning the season debut of Sahvir Wheeler. After some talk of how could him and Cason Wallace play together, Wheeler stepped in and shut that talk down quickly. He finished the night with 11 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds. Quite a performance from the senior point-guard.

The Cats will now head to Indianapolis for a matchup with Michigan State on Tuesday in the Champions Classic.

Now, let's take a look at some highlights from Twitter after tonight’s win.

