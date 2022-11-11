Twitter reactions to Kentucky running past Duquesne

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up their second win of the season on Friday night, as they raced past the Duquesne Dukes, 77-52.

Duquesne slowed the Cats down early in the first half, and played some stifling defense for a few minutes to start the game. But after a loose ball turned into a CJ Fredrick three, Kentucky put the pedal to the metal on offense to jump out to a 38-22 lead after the first 20 minutes.

Once again a huge talking point in the first half though is the defense. For what many thought would be a team that struggled defensively early this season, they impressed once again holding the Dukes to 25% shooting from the field in the half.

The second half mirrored the first in numbers ways, as the Dukes defense locked down the Cats in the first few minutes of the half, cutting the lead to nine before a quick timeout by John Calipari. From that point on Kentucky took control once again, flexing their muscles on offense from all three levels to propel them to a 25-point win.

You can't talk about tonight’s win without mentioning the season debut of Sahvir Wheeler. After some talk of how could him and Cason Wallace play together, Wheeler stepped in and shut that talk down quickly. He finished the night with 11 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds. Quite a performance from the senior point-guard.

The Cats will now head to Indianapolis for a matchup with Michigan State on Tuesday in the Champions Classic.

Now, let's take a look at some highlights from Twitter after tonight’s win.

Running it back with the same five tonight.#GoBigBlue pic.twitter.com/N7Z5YfGsvD — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 11, 2022

This is art pic.twitter.com/yAb5B2gKpr — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) November 12, 2022

Sahvir Wheeler makes his season debut, Rupp Arena crowd goes crazy — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) November 12, 2022

Fadeaway jumper from Ugonna Onyenso, who has 6 points in 2 minutes. 3-for-3 from the floor. https://t.co/9R4vUUmTCc — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) November 12, 2022

I love the role of veteran enforcer for Lance Ware but just not sure how he gets minutes when Oscar returns. Onyenso has to be out there. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) November 12, 2022

Pretty cool: The coal mining father that John Calipari reached out to after the Blue-White scrimmage is in attendance tonight with the VIP tickets sent by the program, directly behind Kentucky’s bench with his entire family. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) November 12, 2022

Guys, I think as good as Cason Wallace is, Sahvir Wheeler might still be really, really, really valuable to Kentucky.



Wheeler with 4 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds in 5 minutes. Turned on the turbos, finished, created, smothered dudes on defense. He's pretty good. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 12, 2022

SHOOT ‘EM ALL, ANTONIO!!!! — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) November 12, 2022

Shoutout to Coach Chin Coleman who clearly has the Duquesne scout tonight.



Making a real impact on the game as he calls out the Dukes actions as they happen for the ‘Cats defensively. This stuff MATTERS!



I’ve been critical of UK’s scouting in the past. It improved w/ changes. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) November 12, 2022

October 24: @UKCoachCalipari asks Big Blue Nation to help find a coal miner who was at a preseason game with his son



November 11: Hosts Michael McGuire and his family at Rupp Arena for the second game of the @KentuckyMBB season pic.twitter.com/PIeTVJgOVM — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) November 12, 2022

The “Y” tonight is Kentucky coal miner Michael McGuire, who has several family members with him. Huge ovation from crowd. He’s the one who touched Calipari’s heart when he came straight to the Blue-White Game in Pikeville in his work clothes to be there with his son. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) November 12, 2022

Michael McGuire, the coal miner who went viral during the Blue-White game is getting the VIP experience tonight, as promised by @UKCoachCalipari.



Was just spotlighted on court with his family during a timeout. #BBN @FOX56News pic.twitter.com/C0YHlWrE9O — Mitch Brown FOX 56 (@MitchBTV_) November 12, 2022

John Calipari said it'll be tough to zone Kentucky with shooters like the Cats have.



Duquesne went zone and it has brought UK to a grinding halt. Cats 2 of 11 shooting, 6 turnovers, 2 assists this half. Lead is 11 with 11 minutes to go. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 12, 2022

Reminder: CJ Fredrick is an elite 3-point shooter.



Now up to three makes from deep, 11 points overall (with three assists and two rebounds)



Helping Kentucky blow this game open in the second half — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) November 12, 2022

Sahvir Wheeler in his season debut: 10 assists, 2 turnovers. Kentucky is plus-25 in his 23 minutes. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 12, 2022

Sahvir Wheeler cracks a double-double in his first game back with plenty of time to spare. 11 points and 10 assists. Major asset to this team. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) November 12, 2022

Kentucky final stats as the Cats top the Dukes 77-52 @ASeaOfBlue pic.twitter.com/VAVJ4QFNR9 — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) November 12, 2022

Sahvir Wheeler is tonight’s Kentucky +/- champ at +32 — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) November 12, 2022

Antonio Reeves so far at Kentucky:



Bahamas (4 exhibitions): 14 of 27 3s (51.9%), 17.0 ppg



Preseason (Blue-White + 2 exhib): 10 of 26 3s (38.4%), 18.3 ppg



Regular-season (2 games): 10 of 18 3s (55.5%), 20 ppg



Dude is 34 of 71 (48.9%) from 3 in nine live-action UK appearances. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 12, 2022

Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick through 2 games:



74 points

16 of 30 3PFG (53.3%) — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) November 12, 2022

Ugonna Onyenso on postgame UK radio with Jack Givens.



Givens asks what Onyenso wants to be called for people who struggle to say his name.



"Just call me Ugo." — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) November 12, 2022

