Kentucky vs. Duquesne game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Duquesne Dukes tonight at 7 pm ET at historic Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it online live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app.

It was a great start to the season for the Cats against Howard. They came out with some fire on offense, scoring 95 points without reigning NPOY Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler, and Damion Collins.

Cason Wallace looked special at the point with a near triple-double, and the duo of CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves put up a combined 42 points.

It’s unclear which of Collins/Wheeler/Tshiebwe will play tonight, but the hope is they’ll be good to go vs. Michigan State in the Champions Classic next Tuesday.

Kentucky is currently a 19.5-point favorite in this one via DraftKings Sportsbook.

