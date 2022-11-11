Kentucky vs. Duquesne Gameday Headlines

Game No. 2 is on deck for the Kentucky Wildcats tonight as the Duquesne Dukes invade Rupp Arena.

After a very promising opener vs. Howard, the hot-shooting Cats will look to keep their offensive resurgence going against a Duquesne team that plays in the Atlantic 10 Conference and is led by head coach Keith Dambrot, a three-time MAC Coach of the Year award winner.

If you want an idea of how competitive this game could be, the Dukes are coming off a 91-63 home win over Montana and are currently ranked 122nd at KenPom compared to Howard being 241st.

It’s still unclear who will be out tonight between the trio of Sahvir Wheeler, Oscar Tshiebwe and Daimion Collins, though the hope is they’ll all play Tuesday vs. Michigan State.

Tweet of the Day

Congratulations to the UK Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022!



Jim Andrews, Derek Bryant, Dezerea Bryant-Moore, Keenan Burton, Mike Lyden, Kelsey Nunley-Moore were inducted to the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame tonight!



https://t.co/gtbbRI6uP7 pic.twitter.com/QIK6sJifiB — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) November 11, 2022

Awesome to see!

Your Headlines

Supporting UK Student-Athletes in All Areas INCLUDING NIL – UK Athletics

"We wholeheartedly embrace our athletes’ ability to earn from their NIL and continue to do everything we can to empower them to succeed."

John Calipari issues NIL-related statement to Kentucky Wildcat fans

With signing week underway, Kentucky coach John Calipari issued a NIL-related statement to Wildcat fans through his Twitter account.

Scouting Report: Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt enters Saturday's contest with Kentucky reeling. The Commodores are dealing with injuries and a defense that can't generate stops.

Lance Ware believes Kentucky might have better defensive team than last season

In its 95-63 season opening win over Howard, the Wildcats held the Bison to a 34.3 percent shooting clip from the field, a 28 percent mark from three and forced 16 turnovers.

Mike Woodson: Indiana-Kentucky series 'still in talking stages'

A report last month from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein said the two programs were in “advanced discussions” to play a multi-year series. Rothstein reported that the series would take part both at each school’s home court and at neutral sites.

Kentucky freshman tight end duo separating themselves in loaded room

In total, Kentucky's tight ends have combined for 32 catches, 347 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The unit has also been steady as both run and pass blockers.

One Surprising Adjustment to SEC Football for Rich Scangarello

With a limited playoff, Rich Scangarello has learned the stakes are much higher week-to-week in college football.

First Patient Gets Potentially Cancer-Stopping Pill – Study is Recruiting Those with Resistant Tumors For a Trial

A trial began for a novel pill that stopped reoccurring tumors from breast, prostate, brain, ovarian, cervical, skin and lung cancers.

Eating Cans of Pumpkin Helped Save Her Dog From Terminal Cancer in Recovery Leaving Vets Stunned

A mom claims pumpkin helped save her dog's life, and veterinarians were stunned when he miraculously recovered from 'terminal' cancer.