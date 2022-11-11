Saturday is a great opportunity for Kentucky’s offense

There’s no argument that the Kentucky Wildcats have had plenty of offensive struggles this season.

Whether it’s play calling, offensive line play, injuries or a number of options, the offense hasn’t quite lived up to expectations this season.

The Wildcats are averaging 23.6 points per game this season and 341 yards of offense.

Compare that to last year, in which Kentucky averaged 425 yards of offense to go along with 32.3 points per game.

Last week, offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello made a change and moved up top to call plays and the Kentucky offense showed some potential against a tough Missouri defense.

This week, Kentucky draws a much easier matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores coming into town.

While Vanderbilt has shown some offensive improvements this season, defensively, the ‘Dores have struggled... to say the least.

Vanderbilt is allowing opponents to score around 37 points per game (7th most in FBS) while opposing offenses are averaging almost 473 yards of offense (6th most in FBS), including 314 passing yards per game and 159 rushing yards.

Opposing teams have scored 28 or more points against Vanderbilt in 7 of 9 games this season.

This Saturday represents an opportunity for the Kentucky offense to build off some promising moments from last week and continue to improve as a unit.

Opposing teams have been able to almost score at will against Vanderbilt this season. Elon scored 31, Wake Forest scored 45, Northern Illinois scored 28, and Alabama, Ole Miss, and Georgia each put up more than 50 points. South Carolina scored 38.

If Kentucky can’t put up points on this Vanderbilt defense on Saturday, questions about the offense should grow even louder and changes should be considered. This Saturday represents a great opportunity for the offense to build some momentum headed into the final games of the season.