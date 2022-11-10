Bleav in Kentucky previews Cats vs. Dores

A new episode of Bleav in Kentucky is out!

This week, Vinny Hardy, Jalen Whitlow and Aaron Gershon discussed the latest news around UK Athletics, including:

The football Cats’ wild win at Missouri and reaching bowl eligibility.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt this week.

Why the Cats need an early knockout vs. the Dores.

NIL.

The men’s soccer team is playing in the Sun Belt Championship.

College basketball returns.

And more!

The guys had plenty to discuss, so be sure to catch the episode below, then subscribe to the show on the Bleav Podcast Network, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and Spotify.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com. And as always, Go Cats!