Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

The Thunder drafted Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 overall pick. He’ll miss the entire season. Spirits were low after that coupled with the Thunder’s 0-3 start to the season.

However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has certainly given fans a reason to tune in. The Thunder did struggle in their first few games, but SGA was the main reason they were able to draw back to even at 3-3.

Their success is a huge reason why he was named the Western Conference Player of the Week. His numbers were awing as well. He averaged 1.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 2.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game and shot 50% from both the field and from deep.

The 6-foot-6 24-year-old guard has been an absolute stud this season.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen SGA put up big-time numbers in bursts like this, but given the current status of the Thunder, it hasn’t necessarily transitioned into a playoff berth.

Nonetheless, SGA ended last season with a career-best 24.5 points per game, and he clearly is on track to one-up that.