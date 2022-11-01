Rich Scangarello and offensive players discuss facing Missouri

Kentucky football is currently trying to recover from a blow out loss to Tennessee and look to do it by the way of the Missouri Tigers in Columbia.

There has also been a lot of concern about the offense lately, especially after only scoring six points against a Tennessee defense that had struggled throughout the season.

Can the Cats get their offense back on the right track in time to have a strong finish to the regular season?

Today, myself and other media members took some time to talk Rich Scangarello and other offensive players about that.

Rich Scangarello

THREAD: Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello unpacks A LOT here take a listen!!! pic.twitter.com/WQHzhC58Xb — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) November 1, 2022

Jordan Dingle

THREAD: Tight End Jordan Dingle talks about bouncing back, Missouri, his game against Tennessee, and more! pic.twitter.com/jeKO5JIyA2 — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) November 1, 2022

Kenneth Horsey

THREAD: Kenneth Horsey talks about his transition to Left Tackle, continuity on the oline, helping young guys, bouncing back and more! pic.twitter.com/v97mBST2ni — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) November 1, 2022

