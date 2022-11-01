 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rich Scangarello and offensive players discuss facing Missouri

On to Missouri.

By Dylanballard_UK
Rich Scangarello Dylan Ballard - A Sea of Blue

Kentucky football is currently trying to recover from a blow out loss to Tennessee and look to do it by the way of the Missouri Tigers in Columbia.

There has also been a lot of concern about the offense lately, especially after only scoring six points against a Tennessee defense that had struggled throughout the season.

Can the Cats get their offense back on the right track in time to have a strong finish to the regular season?

Today, myself and other media members took some time to talk Rich Scangarello and other offensive players about that.

Rich Scangarello

Jordan Dingle

Kenneth Horsey

