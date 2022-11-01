 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

John Calipari urges fans to be patient with this year’s team

Calipari hopes the injury bug came early this season.

By Adam Haste
The Kentucky Wildcats have one exhibition game behind them and one more to go on Thursday night before the regular season gets started on Monday.

As the season approaches, John Calipari took to Twitter to post a video before Tuesday’s practice talking about his team.

Calipari urged the fans to be patient with this team saying they aren’t where they need to be right now, but he loves the pieces that they have.

“We’re not where we need to be right now. And I’m looking at November and December saying, we could be a little shaky.”

It is also worth noting that the Cats have been without different key pieces in practice at various points due to injuries which will affect the early season chemistry that this team has.

Last season, the Cats were bit by the injury bug late, and it basically derailed the end of the season.

Calipari is hoping that the bug “hit us early this year” and by the time March rolls around, everyone will be healthy, and this team will be rolling.

You can listen to everything Calipari had to say below.

