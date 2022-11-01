SEC Power Rankings Week 10

There’s only four weeks left in the regular season, which means that we are approaching crunch time in the SEC.

Next week, these power rankings will trim down to eight teams, where we’ll stay until the end of the regular season when the top four teams in the conference contend for the title of power rankings champion over the course of the SEC championship, the CFP, and bowl season.

Florida didn’t do itself any favors last week against Georgia, and neither did South Carolina. It will take a mighty effort for an already eliminated team to leap into the eighth spot as we re-evaluate, so looks like Auburn didn’t fire Bryan Harsin too soon.

They’ve played the games and the grades are in—here are your SEC Power Rankings before Week 10:

Unfortunately, the Vols dominated Kentucky in every facet of the game and ran away with an easy blowout victory. Another 1 vs 2 matchup with Georgia this weekend. Can they defend the #1 spot? Grade: A+

Every year the Florida game is played in Jacksonville, but it doesn’t seem to be helping the Gators much. Grade: A

The Tide didn’t win last week. Gasp! But they didn’t lose either. They took the week off. Grade: n/a

The Rebels keep doing what other teams are not—winning. A&M hasn’t been that good lately, but Ole Miss just took a trip to College Station and left 8-1. That deserves to be rewarded. Grade: A

The Tigers were off last Saturday. Grade: n/a

The Bulldogs were off last Saturday preparing for Auburn. Grade: n/A

Auburn’s been a fun team to play—you just walk in and beat them! Great victory for the Hogs in the middle of a tough schedule that’ll help them get ready for a tricky nonconference game against top-25 Liberty this weekend. Grade: A

Sometimes you make a game plan and realize that it didn’t work, and you have to go back to the drawing board. That, to put it bluntly, is what happened in Knoxville last Saturday. UK better be careful—a slip-up against Missouri might kick them out of the rankings! Grade: F

Can’t grade too harshly: the Gators were a tad bit overmatched. Impressive job putting up 20 points against the Dawg D, though. Grade: C

10. South Carolina

Did not expect the Gamecocks to go from a great home win over Texas A&M to a horrible home loss to Missouri. Completely unacceptable. Grade: F

Eliminated: Texas A&M Aggies, Missouri Tigers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Auburn Tigers