How to watch College Football Playoff rankings show

The time has finally come for the first College Football Playoff rankings show.

Today, the playoff committee will announce their top four going into this next week as teams in the top 10 seek to start off in a good spot for the weeks to come.

Going into the first show, you can see each team's National Championship odds heading into the first rankings at DraftKings.

It is safe to assume that three teams are practically locks for the top four in Georgia, Tennessee, and Ohio State. The main question will be who claims the final spot between Michigan and Clemson.

Bet on the College Football Playoff and other events at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The big matchup of the week, will be the showdown of the top two teams in Georgia and Tennessee. Whoever comes out on top will likely solidify their spot in the playoff, and cruise to the top spot until Conference Championship weekend.

Nevertheless, we are getting close to the two biggest weekend in the sport. Going to be fun to see how it all shakes out.

HOW TO WATCH COLLEGE FOOTBALL RANKINGS SHOW

Time & Date: Nov. 1st at 7 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Online Stream: WatchESPN