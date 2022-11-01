Tuesday Headlines: Mark Stoops an option for Auburn?

The Auburn Tigers fired head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday. Harsin, who had not yet completed his second season with the Tigers, finished with a 9-12 record. He formerly coached at Boise State for seven seasons where he put together an outstanding 69-19 record.

But now Harsin is in the market for a new coaching gig as the Tigers search for his replacement. In Auburn’s search, it’s been reported that Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops will be one of the candidates.

This isn’t Kentucky’s first rodeo with Stoops being a potential target of a Power 5 program. In fact, Stoops has been reported as a candidate for the head coaching gig at Florida, Iowa, LSU, Nebraska and Oklahoma over the last two years alone.

The reported interest from these programs hasn’t come by accident, as Stoops has become one of the better coaches in the country and his Wildcats are mostly a regular inside the Associated Press Top-25. Kentucky’s recent skid over the last month has certainly been discouraging, but don’t let that overshadow what Stoops has done to turn around the UK football program.

So, the question looms if Stoops will have any mutual interest in the Auburn job. Considering how fast they cut ties with Harsin, it has to be discouraging to know the person that accepts the HC position is on a relatively short leash. Stoops has built a strong career in Lexington and has a lot of momentum moving forward with Kentucky. It’s hard to see him leaving for any school, let alone one in the same division as Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss & Texas A&M.

