CJ Fredrick out for UK Pro Day with ankle injury

CJ Fredrick is back on the mend due to injury, but thankfully, this latest setback sounds minor.

Missing all of last season, Fredrick is expected to be good to go for the start of the 2022-23 college hoops season, but won’t be at the team’s Pro Day, which will feature NBA scouts from all 30 teams.

“Bad news is CJ Fredrick, who has been playing as well as anyone — making shots, low turnovers, great defensive presence — turned his ankle and is out for a few days. Unfortunately, the scouts won’t be able to see him and the incredible progress he’s made. Happy it’s not serious!” Calipari said Sunday on Twitter.

Fredrick transferred from Iowa to Kentucky, and he missed all of last season. It was a brutal blow for a Wildcats roster that could’ve used the three-point shooting the former Covington Catholic star would’ve provided.

Fredrick hit 47.4% of his three-point attempts his second season with the Hawkeyes (2020-21), then opted to transfer back closer to home as a Cincinnati native.

Fredrick had plantar fasciitis earlier in his collegiate career as well, so he hasn’t been able to shake injuries.

Fredrick being a factor this season is crucial for the Cats, so hopefully, he’s able to shake off his history of injuries and become a key player for a preseason top-five Kentucky team.

Also, ESPN is here putting together some all-access content with us, as well as covering the Pro Day, so our fans should get a really unique look behind the scenes. This should be a home run for our kids and our program. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 9, 2022

