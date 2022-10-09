Players and coaches recap South Carolina, plus postgame notes

Saturday night in Lexington, the Kentucky Wildcats fell to South Carolina, 24-14.

After the game, myself and other media members caught up with some of the players and coaches.

After hardly any generated offense, tons of penalties, and redshirt freshman quarterback in under center, we started by talking with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

Rich Scangarello

The offense struggled on offense tonight and offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello talks about the night.. pic.twitter.com/xcy6EphpwM — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 9, 2022

Chris Rodriguez started off really hot outside of a fumble on the first play from scrimmage, which was a botched trick play. He ran for 97 yards rushing in the first half and finished with 137 yards on the ground.

Chris Rodriguez

Crod talks about the UK loss pic.twitter.com/EfQEn4fqVq — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 9, 2022

With Will Levis out, Kaiya Sheron made his first collegiate start.

Kaiya Sheron

Kaiya Sheron talks about the loss pic.twitter.com/zVNM7HLMJH — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 9, 2022

We also saw the return of star JJ Weaver. After the loss, Weaver kept referring to fact that there was no “juice” on the sidelines tonight.

JJ Weaver

Media member talk with JJ Weaver after a tough loss! pic.twitter.com/dP81utLpSN — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 9, 2022

Lastly, we talked with true freshman wide receiver, who said, “We have to keep our mind on the mission and go back to work.”

Barion Brown

Barion Brown talks about the game and the offensive struggles pic.twitter.com/HjuPmbPWa3 — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 9, 2022

Now, here’s a recap of what head coach Mark Stoops had to say via UK Athletics.

And here are the postgame notes via UK.

Team Records and Series Information

Kentucky is 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the Southeastern Conference, while South Carolina is 4-2 and 1-2 in the league.

The Gamecocks lead the all-time series, 19-14-1.

The Wildcats and the Gamecocks are split, 2-2, over the last four meetings.

USC leads in games played in Lexington, 10-8.

Next, Kentucky will host Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Team Notes

UK has allowed 24 or fewer points in 10 straight games, while the Cats have gone 8-2 during that span.

It is the longest streak since a 12-game stretch of 24 or fewer in the 1979-80 seasons.

UK has allowed 30 or fewer points in 52 of the last 58 games.

UK has allowed 98 points so far this season, fewest in the first six games since 2018 (83 in the first six games).

UK has allowed fewer than 400 yards in 10 consecutive games.

Kentucky had 11 players catch passes in the game against South Carolina, the most since October 24, 2015 when 11 Wildcats had receptions at Mississippi State.

Player Notes