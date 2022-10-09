Sunday Headlines: UK in the new college football rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats are now 4-2 following...meh.

We’re officially on to Mississippi State, who will come to Kroger Field for another Saturday night showdown. Game time is set for 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network. It sounds like Will Levis will be healthy enough to play for this one.

Now, it’s time to start looking at where Kentucky stands in the latest college football rankings. Keep track here as we round up the latest rankings throughout the day!

Tweet of the Day

Kentucky did not lose to South Carolina because of the play of Kaiya Sheron. "I don’t think we played very good around him." https://t.co/yPUScOJjqH — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) October 9, 2022

Yep. Can confirm this.

Your Headlines

No. 3 Kentucky Defeats Akron with 4705 Team Score

University of Kentucky true freshman Sofia Ceccarello had a dazzling start to her collegiate career, finishing as the top aggregate performer, leading the No. 3 Wildcats to a season-opening victory at Akron on Saturday.

No. 3 Men’s Soccer Returns to The Bell to Host Georgia Southern

The No. 3 Kentucky men’s soccer team will return to Lexington to host Georgia Southern for a 7:00 p.m. ET Sunday match at The Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. The Wildcats are coming off a two-game road stand at RV Georgia State and James Madison University which added the first two conference victories of the 2022 campaign.

No. 13 Cats Fall to South Carolinas

Chris Rodriguez Jr. went over 100 yards for the 16th time in his UK career. He also moved past Mark Higgs and into fifth place on UK’s career rushing list in the game.

Kentucky Looks for Road Result at South Carolina

The Wildcats face the Gamecocks at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Kentucky remains in search of its first points in the SEC, having lost to Auburn, 3-1, this past Thursday.

Lost for 97 Years, Rediscovered Magnolia Tree Spurs Hope for Rediscovery in Haiti

The northern Haiti magnolia (Magnolia emarginata) has been missing since scientists first discovered it in 1925.

QB Quinn Ewers stars as Texas shuts out Oklahoma in showdown

Texas QB Quinn Ewers had a career day in his first Red River Showdown, helping lead the Longhorns to a 49-0 dismantling of reeling rival Oklahoma.

Breakthrough Means Polyethylene Bags and Jugs Can Finally be Upcycled to Solve Several Problems at Once

Polyethylene plastics are used to make plastic bags, shampoo bottles, and many products that are extremely difficult to recycle. In fact, only 14 percent of all polyethylene plastic are currently able to be recycled—and, then, only for certain products such as garden furniture.

Sources - Broncos QB Russell Wilson has partially torn lat

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has a partially torn lat muscle in his throwing shoulder, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The injury occurred during Denver's loss to Las Vegas.

Following review of the handling of Tua Tagovailoa's injury, NFL, NFLPA agree 'the outcome in this case is not what was intended'

The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement on Saturday finalizing their review of the league's concussion protocol following Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's apparent head injury on Sept. 25, implementing an amendment to said protocol.

Spurs practice, fair brings a bit of joy to Uvalde community

The Spurs held an open practice Saturday at Uvalde High School in support of Robb Elementary and those affected by the May school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Youth Given 8 Months to Live Has Beaten Aggressive Blood Cancer, Now Inspires Others: ‘You can get through anything’

Michael Cramer, given just 8 months to live, has beaten severe T-cell Lymphoma, and is inspiring others going through health hardships.