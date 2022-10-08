Kentucky vs. South Carolina game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats play host to the South Carolina Gamecocks in a Week 6 SEC East clash. Game time is set for 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network. You can stream the game online and on mobile devices using WatchESPN, ESPN+, the ESPN app, and a free trial of fubo.tv.
Kentucky’s first SEC home contest will likely be a dogfight against a rebuilding South Carolina program, largely due to a rash of injuries to key Wildcats, most notably Will Levis.
During the KSR Pregame Show, former punter Max Duffy reported that Levis, linebacker Jacquez Jones and right tackle Jeremy Flax are out today. That means redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron will likely make his first collegiate start.
Kentucky will need a complete team effort to come away with the victory tonight.
Here are some pregame reads to get you caught up on tonight’s matchup at Kroger Field.
Let’s go Cats!!!
