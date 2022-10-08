 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Sheron is up

Filed under:

Kentucky vs. South Carolina game thread and pregame reading

The shorthanded Wildcats play host to South Carolina.

By Jason Marcum
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chris Humphrey - Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats play host to the South Carolina Gamecocks in a Week 6 SEC East clash. Game time is set for 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network. You can stream the game online and on mobile devices using WatchESPN, ESPN+, the ESPN app, and a free trial of fubo.tv.

Kentucky’s first SEC home contest will likely be a dogfight against a rebuilding South Carolina program, largely due to a rash of injuries to key Wildcats, most notably Will Levis.

During the KSR Pregame Show, former punter Max Duffy reported that Levis, linebacker Jacquez Jones and right tackle Jeremy Flax are out today. That means redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron will likely make his first collegiate start.

Kentucky will need a complete team effort to come away with the victory tonight.

Here are some pregame reads to get you caught up on tonight’s matchup at Kroger Field.

Pregame Reading

Let’s go Cats!!!

In This Stream

Kentucky vs. South Carolina: Everything to know for Week 6 at Kroger Field

View all 20 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...