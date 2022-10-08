Saturday Headlines: Beat South Carolina Edition

Good morning, Big Blue Nation!

The Kentucky Wildcats could be without arguably the most important player on the team today. Quarterback Will Levis is, according to various reports, hampered by some kind of foot injury. Reports started leaking out Wednesday night that Levis had been in a boot all week and was had turf toe or some other ankle injury.

When Jon Hale of the Lexington Herald Leader asked Mark Stoops about his star quarterback on Thursday evening, Stoops became prickly and denied the reports that Will Levis was out. This doesn’t mean much considering how these college football coaches loathe giving updates about players’ injuries and a player isn’t technically out until ruled so by the team.

If it is in fact the case that Levis can’t go, then beating the South Carolina Gamecocks gets more difficult. Kentucky still has a great defense and Chris Rodriguez made a major difference in the Kentucky running game during his debut last week; but the absence of Levis could take away the receivers which are the biggest weapons on Kentucky’s offense.

It appears that true freshman Kaiya Sheron beat out Deuce Hogan for the backup job and he will start at quarterback if Levis cannot play.

Make no mistake: I believe Kentucky will beat South Carolina but the games on the horizon- Mississippi State, Tennessee and Georgia- will present major problems if Will Levis is dealing with a lingering injury.

Tweets of the Day

.@colecubelic tells @finebaum he expects Kentucky QB Will Levis (lower body) to warm up and be a game-time decision vs. South Carolina tomorrow.



Mark Stoops told reporters last night that "nobody is out" for Kentucky. — Brandon Zimmerman (@BZSEC) October 7, 2022

Here’s a rare piece: Adolph Rupp, Joe B. Hall and now John Calipari have signed this drawing of a Wildcat. pic.twitter.com/fpeHpxGKQI — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 7, 2022

Interestingly enough I actually have a signed Joe B. Hall Wildcat print.

Headlines

Vaught is referencing our interview with Shane Beamer on Thursday. Really enjoyed talking to the South Carolina head coach. Most of these guys don’t take the time to talk go on the radio for full interviews but this is the second year in a row Beamer joined us. Check it out here:

ICYMI

UK may be without Will Levis this weekend against USC. Regardless, Gamecock HC Shane Beamer and company will be prepared. He joined The Take with @TheOnlySweeney earlier today to discuss how they plan on slowing down The Cats.



FULL INTERVIEW HERE: https://t.co/GoN6f1zUGa pic.twitter.com/Ac9X29XqpA — ESPN Louisville (@ESPN680) October 6, 2022

