Kaiya Sheron to start in place of injured Will Levis, per report

After news broke on Wednesday that Will Levis could potentially miss Saturday’s game against South Carolina, all eyes shifted to the injury report awaiting his status.

Just ahead of game time, we now know that Levis will sit out tonight against the Gamecocks. The projected first-rounder suffered a lower-leg injury during the Kentucky Wildcats’ 22-19 loss in Oxford a week ago.

With Levis out, redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron will make his first collegiate start, according to ESPN and KSR.

The 6-foot-3, 210 pound QB from Somerset will get his first opportunity to run the Wildcat offense against a conference foe at home. Sheron has received lots of praise in the past few weeks, but I wouldn’t expect Rich Scangarello to put the youngster in any tough positions unless absolutely necessary.

For several days after losing to the Rebels, most believed the only issue Levis had was the gruesome finger dislocation that was shown on the broadcast.

After the game, very little was made about the finger dislocation, as Levis himself casually mentioned popping it back in place and it causing him no issues.

So, it was surprising to hear about his status potentially being limited against South Carolina.

Regardless of who’s under center, Kentucky should still be able to execute a game plan heavily centered around running the ball.

The Gamecocks give up 200 yards on the ground almost every game, so when lining up against Chris Rodriguez you’d expect that trend to hold true.

Expect a heavy dose of C-Rod tonight.