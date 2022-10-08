Kentucky vs. South Carolina odds, betting trends, expert picks and prediction

After what’s felt like a long week, the Kentucky Wildcats finally get their chance to turn the page after a gut-wrenching loss at Ole Miss last Saturday. There’s just one issue — the No. 13 Wildcats may very well be without star quarterback Will Levis when they clash with the South Carolina Gamecocks this Saturday.

In addition to the dislocated finger on his non-throwing hand, Levis suffered a leg injury during the loss at Ole Miss and is questionable for Saturday’s showdown with the Gamecocks. His status has brought the name Kaiya Sheron — Kentucky’s redshirt freshman backup — to surface.

Though there’s a real chance Sheron could make his first ever collegiate start on Saturday, the Wildcats are the favorite to win. Kentucky (4-1) is set to kick off with South Carolina (3-2) on Saturday at 7:30 PM EDT on SEC Network.

Below is a complete breakdown of Saturday’s game odds, each team’s trends, what the experts are saying and a prediction.

Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kentucky is currently a 6-point favorite over South Carolina with the game’s total set at 46.5 points. Kentucky’s team total set at 26.5 points while South Carolina’s is 19.5 points. The Wildcats are favored to lead by 3.5-points after the first half and 3-points after the first quarter. Click here for more game lines and props provided by DraftKings.

Betting Trends

Kentucky

Kentucky is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games vs. SEC foes.

Kentucky is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kentucky’s last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Kentucky’s last 7 games against South Carolina.

Kentucky is 11-1 SU in its last 12 games at home.

Kentucky is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing at home against South Carolina.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Kentucky’s last 5 games vs. SEC East foes.

South Carolina

The total has gone OVER in 4 of South Carolina’s last 6 games.

South Carolina is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games.

South Carolina is 1-8 ATS in its last 9 games against Kentucky.

South Carolina is 1-7 SU in its last 8 games against Kentucky.

South Carolina is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games on the road.

South Carolina is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Kentucky.

Expert Picks

Prediction

With Kentucky’s QB status truly up in the air, this prediction is being made based on Levis not playing. Head coach Mark Stoops did say on Thursday that “no one is out” as of then, but that can certainly change as we get closer to kickoff.

While that comment is of course centered around the UK QB situation, remember that veteran linebacker J.J. Weaver could make his return this weekend after a two-game absence.

Even with Sheron possibly being under center, Kentucky’s quality offensive pieces and scheme by offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello poses as a major threat to South Carolina’s defense that has been up and down through fives weeks this season.

During the last two weeks, though, a dominant rushing attack has been a constant for South Carolina. All-be-it against Charlotte and South Carolina State, the Gamecock’s have combined for 480 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. The offense overall has scored a combined 106 points in those two outings.

Kentucky’s defense, though, is a much different unit than what Charlotte and South Carolina State are able to put on the field. The Wildcats are coming off a stellar second half at Ole Miss where they surrendered just three points in the final two quarters. The veteran-led defense will look to defend their pride and show Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler just how difficult football can be when playing a hard-nosed SEC defense.

Assuming Levis sits, this game ends up being much closer than originally expected. However, Sheron should be able to move the chains with his legs and get the ball to his playmakers to put up enough points in a low-scoring affair.

Final Score: Kentucky 21, South Carolina 16