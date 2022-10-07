Kentucky set to host a top-10 football recruit

The Kentucky Wildcats are prepping for their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks, the recruiting guest list is getting set for the first SEC home game of the season.

That list added some star-power this week, as 5-star wideout Ryan Wingo announced on Twitter he would be making the trip to Lexington this weekend.

A class of 2024 recruit, Wingo is currently ranked as a top-10 player in the country. He’s also considered the No. 1 receiver in the class, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. He plays at St. Louis University High School in Missouri.

This won’t be an easy recruitment for the Cats though (as you could imagine), as Wingo currently holds 33 offers, including all of the big-time programs across the country.

Wingo won’t be the only high-profile receiver to visit this weekend, as 4-star recruit Channing Goodwin is also making his way to Lexington.

I’ll be in Lexington, for the Kentucky game this Saturday!! #BBN — Channing Goodwin (@ChanningGoodwin) October 6, 2022

Another class of 2024 recruit, Goodwin plays at Providence Day School in North Carolina. 247 Sports ranks him No. 108 overall in his class and the No. 20 wideout. Among the schools who’ve offered Goodwin includes the Michigan Wolverines, Pittsburgh Panthers, Louisville Cardinals, NC State Wolfpack, and of course, Kentucky.

Mark Stoops and his staff have transformed the receivers room over the last few seasons, and I would fully expect that Barion Brown and Dane Key will be the blueprint examples of the role this staff would use him in.

Nevertheless, Scott Woodward has gotten this room to a different level. Getting kids of this level on campus consistently, is the next step forward in the Kentucky football program's recruiting efforts.

