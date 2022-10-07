Kentucky vs. South Carolina: Everything to know for Week 6 at Kroger Field

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the Kentucky Wildcats’ Week 6 clash with the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Sep 26, 2022, 1:51pm EDT
October 7
5 players to watch for as Kentucky hosts South Carolina
The Wildcats need to bounce back strong from a tough defeat in Oxford.
October 6
Mark Stoops says Will Levis has not been ruled out vs. South Carolina
The Kentucky Wildcats could be without their star quarterback this Saturday.
October 6
Bleav in Kentucky talks Cats’ first loss, South Carolina, and more
Will Kentucky rebound from its first loss of the season?
October 6
Thursday Headlines: Will Levis Edition
There’s now some uncertainty whether Kentucky’s QB1 will be available on Saturday
October 6
Kentucky Football still has plenty to play for
The sky isn’t falling, and a lot is left on the table.
October 5
Stephen Garcia calls Kentucky “severely overhyped”
Someone let Vince Marrow see this.
October 5
Kentucky vs. South Carolina preview, viewing info and score projection
The Cats return to Kroger Field for an SEC East matchup.
October 5
Wednesday Headlines: Jacquez Jones Edition
Kentucky will likely miss their stud linebacker against South Carolina this week.
October 5
Predict the outcome of Kentucky vs. South Carolina
The Cats are coming off a tough road loss, but they’ll be looking to right the ship this weekend against the Gamecocks.
October 3
Mark Stoops previews Kentucky vs. South Carolina
The Wildcats are back home this week for Kroger Field’s first SEC game of 2022.
October 3
Kentucky bowl projection roundup Week 6
See where Kentucky stands after a tough loss in Oxford.
October 3
Mark Stoops gives injury updates; new depth chart is out
Jacquez Jones is among the big names to watch for this week.
October 3
Monday Headlines: South Carolina Week Edition
Kentucky will have plenty to improve on this Saturday.
October 2
Kentucky vs. South Carolina game glance, opening odds, and an early prediction
Kentucky is favored at home against South Carolina.
September 26
Kentucky vs. South Carolina time and TV channel set
Wildcats - Gamecocks in primetime.