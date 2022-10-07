 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kentucky vs. South Carolina: Everything to know for Week 6 at Kroger Field

Keep track of everything related to Wildcats vs. Gamecocks.

Contributors: A Sea Of Blue Staff
Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the Kentucky Wildcats’ Week 6 clash with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

15 Total Updates Since
Sep 26, 2022, 1:51pm EDT