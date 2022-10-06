Mel Kiper betting on Will Levis going No. 1 in 2023 draft; what DraftKings has to say

Will Levis isn’t getting much Heisman attention right now with the way CJ Stroud and Bryce Young, along with Kansas standout QB Jalon Daniels, are playing right now.

However, when it comes to taking his game to the next level, no one is getting more hype than the Kentucky Wildcats QB.

ESPN Senior Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. dove into the case for Levis to be the No. 1 overall pick on the KJM show. Levis has been the Wildcats' starting quarterback for two seasons now after transferring in from Penn State.

“It comes easy for pitch-and-catch quarterbacks. It doesn’t come easy at Kentucky, and that’s going to help Will Levis transition quick into the NFL. So he’s the kind of guy, I would say if I had to bet one, who’s going to be the number one pick in the 2023 NFL Draft right now guys, I would bet on Will Levis from Kentucky,” Kiper said.

What else could stick out about Levis?

Well, for starters, he’s not easy to bring down. Levis stands 6-foot-3 and is solid both as a passer and rusher, having totaled 376 rushing yards last season. He hasn’t fumbled in any of his four years in college either.

The main attraction though is his big-time arm, having thrown for 1,405 yards in 5 games this season. He also had a career-high 68.8% completion rate and has notched 12 touchdowns.

Even coming into the season, interceptions were a known concern, and he hasn’t helped that cause, having thrown four in five games. He threw 13 in 13 games last season. That’ll be something to keep an eye on down the stretch of the season.

The size and arm strength are there, and for scouts, that could be all one needs to make the case that he’s the most talented quarterback in the class.

Speaking of betting, the latest DraftKings Sportsbook odds to be the top pick in the 2023 draft have Levis with the fourth-best odds at +750, trailing only CJ Stroud, Bryce Young and Will Anderson.

A Sea of Blue is loaded with Kentucky Wildcats articles, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!