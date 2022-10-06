Notre Dame DT and Kentucky native Jacob Lacey enters transfer portal

The Kentucky Wildcats could be in a great position to land one of the best players from the state back in the 2019 recruiting class.

Defensive tackle Jacob Lacey was a 4-star recruit and the No. 3 overall player in Kentucky back in the 2019 class. He’s now hitting the transfer portal, according to Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.

Lacey has since confirmed the news on Twitter.

Marcus Freeman says defensive tackle Jacob Lacey is no longer part of the Notre Dame program and will transfer at the end of the semester. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) October 6, 2022

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive tackle has been a four-year contributor for Notre Dame. He’s played in 37 games and recorded 35 total tackles, with 18 being solo, and 6.5 tackles for loss. He has also recorded 2.5 sacks and defended one pass.

This season, Lacy had appeared in four games before deciding to leave the program. In a game against Cal, he recorded two sacks and has five total tackles on the season (two for a loss).

It will be interesting to see if the Bowling Green native ends up in Lexington now that he is leaving Notre Dame.

