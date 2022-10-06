 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kentucky extends Gonzaga series until 2027, Calipari to announce more next week

John Calipari even acknowledged the weak home non-conference schedule.

By Tristan.Pharis
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 21 Kentucky at Louisville Photo by Chris Humphrey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kentucky basketball schedule was officially released earlier this week with several marquee games, but the one the Big Blue Nation is most excited about is Gonzaga, in what will likely be a top-five matchup.

If you are excited about that, there is more good news.

On Thursday morning, John Calipari tweeted that the series will be extended until 2027 and will feature two games at Rupp Arena (2023 & 2026) and one game at Gonzaga’s home court, The Kennel, in 2027 to conclude.

Kentucky has since confirmed the news with a press release.

This season will be just the second time the two schools have played (2002 Maui Invitational), and will be the first since the Bulldogs have become a perennial Final Four threat.

In Calipari’s latter tweet, he announced that he will share more about Kentucky’s future schedule next week and acknowledged the weak non-conference home schedules that fans have had to endure in recent seasons.

With Calipari hinting at more games/series to be added, who would you like to see on Kentucky’s future schedules?

