Kentucky extends Gonzaga series until 2027, Calipari to announce more next week

The Kentucky basketball schedule was officially released earlier this week with several marquee games, but the one the Big Blue Nation is most excited about is Gonzaga, in what will likely be a top-five matchup.

If you are excited about that, there is more good news.

On Thursday morning, John Calipari tweeted that the series will be extended until 2027 and will feature two games at Rupp Arena (2023 & 2026) and one game at Gonzaga’s home court, The Kennel, in 2027 to conclude.

Kentucky has since confirmed the news with a press release.

Also excited to share that we’re expanding our agreement w/ @ZagMBB to six years.



Mark suggested we add two neutral sites and I said let’s play at Rupp and your place too!!



After neutral site games in 2024 & 2025, we’ll play at Rupp in 2026 & The Kennel in 2027.



LET’S GO!! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 6, 2022

Next week, I’ll share with you some more of our future schedules.



The mindset I have when I put together our schedule is that we want to always challenge ourselves by competing with the best teams we can find & generate some marquee home games for the best fans in the country. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 6, 2022

This season will be just the second time the two schools have played (2002 Maui Invitational), and will be the first since the Bulldogs have become a perennial Final Four threat.

In Calipari’s latter tweet, he announced that he will share more about Kentucky’s future schedule next week and acknowledged the weak non-conference home schedules that fans have had to endure in recent seasons.

With Calipari hinting at more games/series to be added, who would you like to see on Kentucky’s future schedules?