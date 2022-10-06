Mark Stoops says Will Levis has not been ruled out vs. South Carolina

In their first loss of the season against Ole Miss, the Kentucky Wildcats had several players suffer injuries, notably; Jeremy Flax (hamstring), Jacques Jones (left foot), and Kavosiey Smoke (concussion). The hope was that would be the extent of key injuries leading into this week’s matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Kentucky opened the week as a 10.5-point favorite over South Carolina, but on Wednesday night, the line quickly fell down four points, making the Wildcats just a 6-point favorite as of Thursday evening via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Why is that?

Apparently, there was an injury that occurred in Oxford that was not as widely reported, as Will Levis’ status is questionable vs. South Carolina.

Despite suffering a dislocating finger and taking a big helmet-to-helmet hit — which could have easily caused a concussion — the injury in question is a “lower leg injury” that Levis suffered in last weekend’s loss.

Following Thursday’s practice, head coach Mark Stoops offered a very brief update on the status of his QB, only confirming that Levis has not been ruled out yet.

“I have no news,” Stoops said of Levis’ status. “My policy is if somebody’s out, I’ll tell you. I don’t have anybody out. If I had somebody out, I’d tell you.”

Stoops did say that standout linebacker Jacquez Jones is “highly doubtful” to play this week, which is expected.

Losing Levis would be significant with an SEC opponent coming to Lexington, but he has shown just how tough he is and this is an injury that he could attempt to play through.

If Levis is unable to play, Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio reports that backup Kaiya Sheron will be the Wildcats’ starter, who has just one collegiate snap but did show some flashes in this year’s spring game.

Sheron also has experience winning big games at Kroger Field.

Flashback: Kentucky backup QB Kaiya Sheron throws a touchdown pass with no time left to win his team their first state title in the school’s 113-year history (2019)pic.twitter.com/Zfb9msriMR — Cats Coverage (@Cats_Coverage) October 6, 2022

