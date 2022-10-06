Thursday Headlines: Will Levis Edition

Yesterday evening, news started to trickle out that Kentucky Wildcats QB Will Levis may not be available for Saturday’s game against South Carolina.

Needless to say, not having Levis on Saturday would be a devastating blow for the Wildcats.

According to Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones, Levis will be a game-time decision and if he can’t go, redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron will be Kentucky’s starting QB.

Lotta speculation online but here is what’s real. Will Levis is questionable for the game Saturday



He has an injury different than the finger that isn’t long term serious but could leave him out.



He will be a game time decision. Kaiya Sheron will be QB if he can’t go — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 6, 2022

Despite some rumors online, Levis has not been ruled out for Saturday’s game, but the news getting out yesterday evening did make some significant changes to the betting line as Kentucky was a double-digit favorite according to Vegas, but quickly saw the line diminish to a 6-7 point favorite depending on the betting service.

Kentucky’s game plan obviously changes with an inexperienced QB like Sheron at the helm, and with some questions about the right tackle position as well, having a backup QB is definitely not good news for the Kentucky offense.

But there is still some time until Saturday to see if Levis can go. If not, we should probably expect a heavy dose of the run game Saturday night when the Gamecocks come to town.

Who knows, maybe Chris Rodriguez will do his best JoJo Kemp tribute and lead the Cats to victory running out of the Wildcat.

Anyway, this is a story we’ll definitely be following over the next 48+ hours, so stay tuned.

Go Cats. Go Kaiya Sheron.

Tweet of the Day

Kentucky Children's Hospital patients Chevy and William had some surprise visitors earlier this week! Thanks to @UKFootball for taking time to visit our KCH patients and uplifting spirits throughout the hospital! #LittleBlueNation pic.twitter.com/RGb659IXn4 — Kentucky Children's (@KCHKids) October 5, 2022

Always love seeing this stuff.

