Where Will Levis stands in Todd McShay’s updated NFL prospect rankings

Will Levis continues to gain NFL Draft hype through the first 5 games of the regular season.

Last Saturday, NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay was in Oxford to get a firsthand look at Levis.

McShay already considered Levis one of the best quarterbacks in the 2023 as he tweeted last week about the top QBs.

The clear-cut top-3 QBs in 2023 class are CJ Stroud, Bryce Young and Will Levis. Tyler Van Dyke and Anthony Richardson are loaded with traits but have disappointed. Talking to NFL scouts, these QB’s are rising fast: BYU Jaren Hall, UT Hendon Hooker and Fresno St Jake Haener. — Todd McShay (@McShay13) September 27, 2022

On top of that, in an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show last Friday, McShay believes Levis has No. 1 overall pick potential based on conversations he has had in the NFL.

On Wednesday, McShay released his top 32 prospects for the 2023 draft class with Levis taking a big jump.

In his preseason rankings, McShay had Levis listed as the No. 21 overall prospect. In Wednesday’s update, Levis jumped to No. 7 overall and the No. 3 overall QB behind only CJ Stroud and Bryce Young.

