Where Will Levis stands in Todd McShay’s updated NFL prospect rankings

Levis has made a big jump since McShay’s preseason rankings.

By Adam Haste
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Kentucky at Ole Miss Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Will Levis continues to gain NFL Draft hype through the first 5 games of the regular season.

Last Saturday, NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay was in Oxford to get a firsthand look at Levis.

McShay already considered Levis one of the best quarterbacks in the 2023 as he tweeted last week about the top QBs.

On top of that, in an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show last Friday, McShay believes Levis has No. 1 overall pick potential based on conversations he has had in the NFL.

On Wednesday, McShay released his top 32 prospects for the 2023 draft class with Levis taking a big jump.

In his preseason rankings, McShay had Levis listed as the No. 21 overall prospect. In Wednesday’s update, Levis jumped to No. 7 overall and the No. 3 overall QB behind only CJ Stroud and Bryce Young.

You can check out McShay’s full list of the top 32 prospects here.

