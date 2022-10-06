 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

4-star recruit Demitrius Bell set to visit Lexington; UK gets a recruiting prediction

This would be a major get for Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats.

By Adam Haste
Syndication: The Daily News Journal Tom Beckwith / For The DNJ / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Kentucky Wildcats are going to have a big-time recruit on campus this weekend when they face the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Demitrius Bell is currently ranked as a 4-star wide receiver and is the No. 34 overall player at his position, according to Rivals.

There have been some reports that Bell would be visiting Kentucky this weekend, and he’s since confirmed the news.

Bell was previously committed to Michigan State before decommitting on August 23rd and reopening his recruitment.

The Tennessee native has heard from several top programs. On August 28th he cut his list to 6 including LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Kentucky.

As of right now, Kentucky is the only official visit that Bell has scheduled. Wide receivers coach Scott Woodward has been leading this recruitment since it reopened.

On top of the scheduled visit, Justin Rowland of Rivals put in a FutureCast prediction on Tuesday for the Cats to land Bell.

This would be a massive get for the Cats, and this weekend is Mark Stoops’ next opportunity to keep the momentum rolling in their favor.

