Where Kentucky recruits stand in On3’s updated 2024 rankings

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking to load up once again in the 2024 recruiting class.

On Monday, On3 updated their class of 2024 rankings for the first time since July and Calipari is recruiting several top players.

Here is where the players that have officially received an offer from the Cats stand in the new rankings.

Shooting guard Tre Johnson is ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the class which is exactly where he was at the last update.

Ian Jackson saw his ranking drop one spot from No. 2 to No. 3 overall as combo guard Dylan Harper jumped from No. 5 to No. 2.

Airious “Ace” Bailey is now seen as the No. 2 overall power forward as he also dropped one spot from No. 6 to No. 7.

Karter Knox, who recently announced that he will be attending Big Blue Madness, fell in the new update dropping from No. 7 to No. 9 overall. He is now the No. 2 overall small forward.

Right behind Knox is Boogie Fland who rounds out the top 10 and is listed as the No. 1 overall point guard.

Shooting guard Isaiah Elohim took a big fall in the update as he dropped from No. 12 to No. 22 overall.

Tahaad Pettiford is the No. 3 overall point guard in the class but fell 7 spots in the overall rankings as he now sits at No. 29.

Kentucky native Travis Perry is the final player with a Kentucky offer to be in the rankings as the 6-foot-1 point guard came in at No. 104 overall.

You can check out the full updated rankings from On3 here.