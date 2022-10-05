Wednesday Headlines: Jacquez Jones Edition

After pitching a near shutout in the second half against Ole Miss, the Kentucky Wildcats defense will likely be without star inside linebacker Jacquez Jones for their home matchup with South Carolina. The veteran grad student injured his left foot during the third quarter in Oxford last weekend and didn’t return to the game. He has five solo tackles and an interception before exiting.

On Monday, Jones was listed on the pre-South Carolina depth chart. However, head coach Mark Stoops later called Jones “doubtful” for Saturday’s game.

The good news is there’s a chance J.J. Weaver makes his return from a two-game absence due to injury. Weaver’s return will be felt instantly by the Wildcats. They’ve missed his veteran presence in the front seven and could use his help creating a pass rush.

The goal for Jones, though, is to make sure he isn’t out for the entire season. Stoops said during his radio show this week that Jones is still undergoing tests on his injured foot and those will reveal the extent of how long he could possibly be out of the lineup.

Every sports team deals with injuries — especially in the midst of SEC football season. Kentucky has to embrace the “next man up” mentality and take care of their opponents one game at a time. That all starts with getting back on track this Saturday when they host the Gamecocks. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Kroger Field.

Tweet of the Day

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro tonight:



Bam: Herro:

22 PTS 22 PTS

6 REB 6 REB

2 STL 4 AST

53% FG 50/40/100 Splits



Future is bright in Miami. pic.twitter.com/Nf8sMMKVpv — (@WadexFlash) October 5, 2022

Well said.

Headlines

Rodriguez Happy to Be Back in Fold for UK Offense

Rodriguez had 19 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown and also caught three passes for 40 yards at Ole Miss.

Full 2022-23 UK Men’s Basketball Schedule Set

UK is returning 44.3% of its scoring production, 58.4% of its rebounding, 50% of its steals, 51.2% of its assists and 72.3% of its blocks from a season ago.

UK had “embarrassing” breakdowns at Ole Miss - Vaught’s Views

Special teams will look to improve their play this Saturday.

Atlanta Braves clinch fifth straight NL East title - ESPN

Better luck next year, Mets.

Low turnout doesn’t mean fans have lost passion for UK BB - Vaught’s Views

Online tickets to Big Blue Madness tickets sold out fast.

Suns likely to fetch record sale price for an NBA team - ESPN

As they should.

A fan was ready to risk it all for Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run - USA Today

Worth it.

Steelers list Kenny Pickett atop QB depth chart - ESPN

The rookie officially has the job.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen each hire divorce attorneys - USA Today

Sad to see it.

Aaron Judge launches 62nd home run - ESPN

Finally... it’s over.