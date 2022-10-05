Stephen Garcia calls Kentucky “severely overhyped”

Some of you might remember Stephen Garcia. The former quarterback for the South Carolina Gamecocks, who played from 2008-2011, threw for 47 touchdowns, 41 interceptions, and over 7,500 yards in his Gamecock career.

Garcia was on “The Spurs Up Show”, as he is every week, to preview the upcoming game with the Kentucky Wildcats. Garcia was not a fan of the 2022 Wildcats’ squad, going as far to say that they’re “severely overhyped.”

“They’re not as good as everybody in the preseason, all of the hype and all that stuff,” Garcia said. “I actually like their quarterback, Levis. I actually like him, I think he’s a good player. But I think they’re just severely overhyped right now.”

Garcia also said that that Kroger Field was not a tough place to play, only beating out Vanderbilt as the easiest place to play. He reflected on his trip to Lexington in 2010:

“I remember back in 2010 we were beating their ass. At halftime, you could hear a pin drop. I mean, nobody was on their feet, nobody was saying anything and then all of a sudden they introduce their basketball team and the place went apeshit. Obviously, the rest is history.”

South Carolina was ranked No. 10 in the country for that trip to Lexington, a game that they would lose on a Mike Hartline to Randall Cobb connection in the closing moments of the game.

Since that 2010 game, South Carolina has won one game in Lexington (2012), going 10(!) whole years without a win in Lexington coming into their trip this weekend.

The Gamecocks have also lost 7 of the last 10 in this series, and Kentucky has more wins at Williams Brice Stadium (3) than the Gamecocks have at Kroger Field (1) during that span.

It seems that Kentucky doesn’t think that Williams Brice is a very hard place to play either, Mr. Garcia.