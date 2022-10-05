Ron Holland updates recruitment

When it comes to the 2023 class, most of the attention for the Kentucky Wildcats has shifted to the recruitments of DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw.

However, there is one other player in the class that still has the Cats high up on his list.

Ron Holland is no stranger to the Big Blue Nation, as the 5-star forward has made known his interest in the Wildcats. Now, the time comes to see if John Calipari and his staff can pull off another major recruiting victory and get Holland to Lexington.

Holland recently spoke with Jamie Shaw of On3 and talked through what he likes of his final five programs on his list. Those include the Arkansas Razorbacks, Texas Longhorns, UCLA Bruins, NBA G-League, and of course, Kentucky.

“Everyone knows Coach Cal (John Calipari) is a great coach, but he takes care of his people,” Holland said. “He takes care of everyone to get the job done. What I learned about him on the visit is that if you get the job done, he is going to do his.”

There has not been a set commitment date, but according to Holland, we could see one in the coming weeks.

When Shaw asked what he was looking for when making his choice, here is what Holland had to say:

“I want to go to a place that will allow me to be me but also help me reach my max potential. Style of play will be big for me. I don’t want to go into a situation where they will have to re-teach me how to play on a team with guys who have already been playing that way. I like to play in transition, play fast, but have plays and quick hitters in the half court.”

Across the board, it has been assumed that Kentucky is currently sitting in third or fourth place in this recruitment, with Arkansas long seen as the presumed favorite. It also appears Texas and Chris Beard have made a solid run over the last few months to put themselves in position to land Holland’s commitment as well.

John Calipari is not conceding yet, though, as Holland was one of the first players to receive a visit from the UK head coach during the open recruiting period. If there is one thing we have learned over the course of Calipari’s career, it’s to never count him out when he takes the point in a recruitment.

Should be a fun one to watch as this recruitment winds down.

