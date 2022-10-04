UK tied for the best odds to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament

While football season is still in full swing, it won’t be long before the 2022-23 college hoops season tips off.

It’s set to be a season in which the Kentucky Wildcats should do a lot of damage in both regular-season and postseason play, thanks to the return of National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe along with a nice blend of young talent and experienced veterans.

Ahead of the new season, DraftKings Sportsbook has Kentucky tied for the best odds to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament. At +900, Kentucky sits in a four-way tie with the North Carolina Tar Heels, Houston Cougars and Gonzaga Bulldogs for the best odds to win it all. Kentucky and Gonzaga will face off at Spokane Arena in November.

In the SEC, not far behind are the Arkansas Razorbacks at +1500, followed by the Tennessee Volunteers (+3500), Auburn Tigers (+4500), Alabama Crimson Tide (+5000), and Florida Gators (+6000).

Other notable teams on Kentucky’s schedule include the Kansas Jayhawks (+1300), UCLA Bruins (+1600), Michigan Wolverines (+3000), Michigan State Spartans (+6000), and Louisville Cardinals (+10000).