Kentucky reaches out to No. 1 point guard in 2025

John Calipari and Co. could sign one of the best recruiting classes in program history in 2023. They’re already off to a good start in 2024 as the presumed favorite to land No. 2 prospect Ian Jackson.

With that said, Kentucky is furthering their ‘recruit early’ approach — which started following Jai Lucas’ departure — and have reached out to Meleek Thomas, the No. 1 point guard in the 2025 class.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound point guard from Lincoln Park (PA) is ranked No. 7 overall via 247 Sports and has captured the attention of some of the top schools in the country. He currently holds scholarship offers from Pittsburgh, Kansas State, and St. John’s.

What stands out about Thomas? His offensive skillset, more specifically his strong mid-range jump shot and pull-up game.

“I’m gritty, shifty, and just a dog. I’m strong at getting myself open, getting myself downhill, just getting myself easy looks and making it easy for myself,” Thomas told Zagsblog back in August.

What does Thomas think about Kentucky?

“They are a blue blood. That name speaks for itself. A lot of players go there to be one and done and that is what I am trying to shoot for,” Thomas told Brandon Jenkins of 247 Sports.

Still very early in his recruitment, Thomas has expressed that he wants to go to the college that best fits him and will allow him to excel. Will that be Kentucky?

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.