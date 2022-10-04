Tuesday Headlines: UK Basketball Schedule Release

UPDATE

Here it is!

Good morning BBN.

With the calendar now into October, the 2022-23 Kentucky men’s basketball schedule is being released today, according to John Calipari.

Among the most notable matchups include home games vs. Kansas, Louisville, Tennessee, and Arkansas to go with road/neutral-court games vs. Gonzaga, Michigan State, UCLA, and Michigan.

Below, you can see the games that have been confirmed by UK for the upcoming season.

What games are you most excited for?

Tweet of the Day

The best of the best at player development according to @TheAndyKatz



1. John Calipari

2. Bill Self

3. Tom Izzo

4. Mark Few

5. Kelvin Sampson

6. Matt Painter

7. Scott Drew

8. Dana Altman

9. Fran McCaffery

10. Tony Bennett

https://t.co/lULVabhiV3 pic.twitter.com/e3EJc4i22g — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) October 3, 2022

Word.

Your Headlines

Women’s Basketball to Host Fan Day, Blue-White Game

The event takes place at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 am ET. It will be complemented by a DJ and interactive video board pieces. A Kids Zone and photo backdrop will also be available on the concourse.

Cats Focused on Getting Better, Getting Healthy

Kentucky will face South Carolina on Saturday night at Kroger Field. The Gamecocks started the season by losing two of their first three. However, those losses came against nationally-ranked Arkansas and, at the time, top-ranked Georgia. Stoops has seen improvement in Shane Beamer’s squad each week.

Barion Brown Named SEC co-Freshman of the Week — Again

Once might be considered an accident, twice a coincidence but three times is a pattern.

Sack numbers low for Kentucky's defense through five weeks

UK's generated some pressure this season as the team has recorded 11 quarterback hurries and has come just steps away from taking down opposing quarterbacks.

Kick time, TV set for Kentucky-Mississippi State

Mississippi State leads the all-time series 25-24, including a 31-17 win in Starkville last season. The home team has won each of the last six meetings. Kentucky defeated the Bulldogs 24-2 in Lexington in 2020.

