2022-23 Kentucky basketball schedule set

The 2022-23 Kentucky basketball schedule has been released!

The schedule begins with a pair of exhibition games vs. Missouri Western State on Oct. 30 and Kentucky State on Nov. 3. Missouri Western State will present a homecoming for several former Wildcats. The Griffons are coached by former Kentucky manager Will Martin with Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson serving as assistants.

As usual, the schedule will feature a loaded slate of regular-season matchups, including the Michigan State Spartans, Gonzaga Bulldogs, UCLA Bruins, Michigan Wolverines, Louisville Cardinals, and Kansas Jayhawks.

Only two of those games — Kansas and Louisville, will come at Rupp Arena, so these Cats will get plenty of major tests away from Lexington, which will only have them more prepared for what hopes to be a deep postseason run.

Then there’s the SEC slate which features two matchups with the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are currently No. 10 in ESPN’s preseason college basketball rankings. Kentucky also has two dates set with the Tennessee Volunteers (13) and Alabama Crimson Tide (19).

As of now, that would give Kentucky nine top-25 regular-season matchups, including five top-10 clashes. One of those is at Gonzaga, who is currently projected to be the No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament by bracketology guru Joe Lunardi.

Among the events Kentucky is taking part in includes the Champions Classic (Michigan State), CBS Sports Classic (UCLA), the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase (Michigan), and the SEC/Big 12 Challenge (Kansas).

Now, here’s a look at the entire schedule for what hopes to be a very special year in Lexington.

We here at A Sea of Blue look to bring you the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news and analysis, so be sure you like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!!!