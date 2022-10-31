Mark Stoops doesn’t hold back on offensive woes

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off their worst performance of the season, as they fell at Tennessee 44-6.

There were a lot of things that went wrong in the disappointing loss, but one problem that has been present all season is the lack of offensive production.

The Cats are averaging just 23.9 points per game this season, which is down from 31.8 last season, and you could make the case that this year’s team has more offensive weapons than last year’s.

So far this season, the Cats are averaging 240 passing yards and 112.6 rushing yards per game. The concerning number is the rushing yards, which is down from 199.5 yards per game in 2021.

As for total offense, in 2021 the Cats were averaging 425.2 total yards per game. In 2022, that number has dropped to 352.6 yards per game.

With Will Levis, a first round NFL Draft pick, at quarterback, Chris Rodriguez, arguably the best running back in the SEC, in the backfield, and multiple playmakers at wide receiver, the Cats’ offense should be putting up much better numbers than we have seen this season.

During his Monday press conference, Mark Stoops didn’t hold back about the offensive struggles and seemed to put some heat on new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

“Obviously, not very pleased with that result. Not going to give a big headline, but not pleased. Better get it fixed or you’re not going to last. Everybody better do better, coaches and players. We are constantly evaluating things.”

Scangarello brought a pro style offense with him from the San Francisco 49ers, and Stoops added that he believes they may be trying to be too sophisticated on offense. Maybe it is time to pare things down.

Stoops says he thinks they may be trying to be a bit too sophisticated on offense at times. Might pare things down. Thinks that's a fair criticisim. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) October 31, 2022

You can watch Stoops’ entire press conference below.

