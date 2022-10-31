Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt time and TV channel set

The SEC has announced game times and TV channel designations for Week 11, which takes place November 12th.

The Kentucky Wildcats will be getting another early kickoff, as they’ll play host to the Vanderbilt Commodores at 12 pm ET on the SEC Network.

Kentucky is currently 5-3 (2-3 in SEC) and will be on the road to face the Missouri Tigers in Week 10.

Vanderbilt is 3-5 (0-4 in SEC) and will face the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia this week.

SEC Football TV Schedule Week 11

Noon ET / 11 AM CT - Missouri at Tennessee - CBS or ESPN *

Noon ET / 11 AM CT - LSU at Arkansas - CBS or ESPN *

Noon ET / 11 AM CT - Vanderbilt at Kentucky - SEC Network

3:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM CT - Alabama at Ole Miss - CBS

4 PM ET / 3 PM CT - South Carolina at Florida - SEC Network

7 PM ET / 6 PM CT - Georgia at Mississippi State - ESPN

7:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM CT - Texas A&M at Auburn - SEC Network

*Network to be determined after games of Nov. 5