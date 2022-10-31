DeAndre Square likely out vs. Missouri; new depth chart is out

The Kentucky Wildcats are already without veteran Jacquez Jones at linebacker. They’ll likely be without another one for at least this week vs. the Missouri Tigers.

On Monday, Kentucky released a new depth chart that did not include fifth-year senior DeAndre Square, who left Saturday’s loss to the Tennessee Volunteers due to injury.

Now, head coach Mark Stoops has announced that Square is doubtful to play this Saturday when Kentucky travels to Columbia.

“Everybody should be day-to-day, but with DeAndre, it’s doubtful (he plays vs. Missouri),” Stoops said.

With Square out, sophomore Trevin Wallace is now the starting weakside linebacker.

Now, here is a look at Kentucky’s latest depth chart.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!