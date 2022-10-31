Monday Headlines: Sahvir Wheeler Injury Watch

The injury report is trending in the wrong direction for the Kentucky Wildcats, and they’ve yet to even play a regular-season game.

Starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who missed Kentucky’s Blue-White Game last weekend due to a knee injury, left Sunday night’s exhibition game vs. Missouri Western State and didn’t return. He played 22 minutes and shot 2/7 from the field to score four points in the team’s 56-38 victory.

After the game, head coach John Calipari said that he hopes Wheeler will be okay, and he believes that his point guard re-injured the same knee that held Wheeler out of last Saturday’s scrimmage.

Wheeler did return to the bench before the game ended, so holding him out for the remainder of the game could have just been the team being cautious.

As the week moves on, we’ll likely learn more minor details regarding the status of Wheeler — specifically before the team’s second exhibition game vs. Kentucky State on Thursday.

