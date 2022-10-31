Kentucky vs. Missouri game glance, odds and early prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats were absolutely dominated last week as they lost 44-6 to the Tennessee Volunteers in what was an all-around disappointing performance, especially coming off a bye week.

As ugly as Saturday night was, the Cats will have a chance to get a bounceback win when they travel to face the Missouri Tigers in Week 10.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cats opened as a 1.5-point favorite in a game that looks tougher now than it did before the season.

The Tigers are coming into this week with a 4-4 overall record, but they are on a two-game winning streak with wins over Vanderbilt (17-14) and at South Carolina (23-10).

On top of that, the Tigers gave Georgia a run for their money back on October 1st when they lost it late to the Bulldogs 26-22.

Kentucky’s offense has not been good so far this season to say the least, and Missouri has a very stout defense as they are allowing just 21.5 points per game. As for yards, they allow 115.4 rushing yards and 195.2 passing yards per game.

Aside from last week and the second half against South Carolina, Kentucky’s defense has been very good as well. They are allowing 19.9 points, 186.6 passing yards, and 124.6 rushing yards per game.

Sophomore Brady Cook will be under center for the Tigers, and he has thrown for 1,652 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Tigers’ offense is averaging 23.8 points, 154 rushing yards, and 210.7 passing yards per game. The Cats are putting up 23.9 points, 112.6 rushing yards, and 240 passing yards per game.

Kentucky is coming off their worst performance of the season and on paper, will have to win a low-scoring defensive battle to get back on the winning side of things next Saturday.

Game: Kentucky Wildcats at Missouri Tigers

Date/Time: Saturday, November 5th at 12:00 pm ET

Location: Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Odds: Kentucky opened as a 1.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives Kentucky a 50.6% chance of getting the win.

Early Prediction: TeamRankings currently projects a 22-21 victory, Kentucky!