Sahvir Wheeler suffers scary leg injury

According to John Calipari, Sahvir Wheeler re-injured the knee that kept him out of the Blue-White Game. It’s currently unclear how serious the latest injury is.

John Calipari on Sahvir Wheeler: "Hopefully he'll be okay, he hurt his knee. Same knee he hurt 10 days ago."



No official timeline, but said it was twisted. Kept him out a few days the last time. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) October 31, 2022

The Kentucky Wildcats have had some pretty horrendous injury luck in recent years, and it may have just continued with this year’s team before regular-season play even begins.

In the second half of Kentucky’s exhibition matchup with Missouri Western State, Sahvir Wheeler was fouled while driving to the rim and came down awkwardly on his leg. After being down on the floor and examined by trainers, Wheeler was assisted to the bench, then the locker room for further testing.

Kentucky wasted little time in announcing Wheeler was out for the remainder of the game.

Sahvir Wheeler (right leg injury) is out for the remainder of the game. — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) October 31, 2022

