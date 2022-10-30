 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions and highlights from Wildcats’ win over Missouri Western State

The Cats roll over the Griffins as basketball season tips off.

By Ethan DeWitt
NCAA Basketball: Missouri Western State at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats tipped off their season on Sunday night, as they welcomed Missouri Western State to Lexington. It was a defensive struggle, but the Cats still cruised to a 56-38 win.

The first half went just as anyone could have guessed for the first exhibition of the season. The offense struggled overall just shooting over 40% in the half, as Jacob Toppin was the one huge bright spot on that end of the floor.

One thing that was not expected was the performance of the defense however, as they locked down the Griffons on all three levels of the floor to take a 26-18 lead into the half.

The second half proved to be much of the same on both ends of the court, until the Cats found some rhythm on offense late in the half to help pull away from the Griffons.

CJ Fredrick played up to his billing in his first action as a Cat leading all scorers with 15 points on the night. His shooting is going to be a plus as this team starts up the regular season next week especially with the offensive troubles.

One injury to come from this one was with Sahivr Wheeler, who was knocked out of the game with a right leg injury. That will be something to monitor in the coming days.

The Cats will return to action on November 3rd at 7:00 pm ET as they will host Kentucky State for their final exhibition game.

Highlights

Twitter Reactions

Also, how about this crazy graphic about former UK player, and current Missouri Western State Assistant Coach, Jon Hood:

