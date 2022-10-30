Louisville loses exhibition game vs. DII program Lenoir-Rhyne

The Louisville Cardinals had their first exhibition game of the Kenny Payne era on Sunday, and things couldn’t have gone any worse.

The Cards were hosting Lenoir-Rhyne, a Division II school out of North Carolina, but it was Lenoir-Rhyne getting the 57-47 victory.

Louisville was led in scoring by Jae’Lyn Withers with 20 points. However, he was the only player to score in double figures.

Mike James finished with 8 points, former UK recruit Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had 5, and Sydney Curry finished with 4. No other player scored more than once.

Louisville shot 29.2% from their field and turned the ball over a whopping 16 times. As for Lenoir-Rhyne, they shot 35.7% from the field.

After the game, head coach Kenny Payne said the team “needed this whoopin” and that the program is still trying to heal from the past.

Louisville will play their second exhibition game on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. ET against Chaminade.

