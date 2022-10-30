Sunday Headlines: Kentucky in the college football rankings

Good morning BBN.

Not much to say other than on to Missouri.

Check back later to see where the Kentucky Wildcats stand in the new college football rankings.

Tweet of the Day

When Disney makes a movie of Oscar’s journey, they’ll have the scene where he’s telling Cal that he’s returning for his senior year. People will watch and get goosebumps, but say there’s no way that’s how it actually happened. It was that incredible.



Oscar is one of a kind. https://t.co/J5CS811wNY — TJ Beisner (@tjbeisner) October 27, 2022

This.

Your Headlines

Wildcats Shine in Smallbore, Defeat Navy and North Georgia

The University of Kentucky rifle team put together its best performance of the season, scoring a school-record tying team score in smallbore to earn a home victory over Navy and North Georgia on Saturday.

No. 19 Kentucky Falls at Third-Ranked Tennessee

Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed 15 times for 64 yards and a touchdown but No. 3 Tennessee beat No. 19 Kentucky 44-6 on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium.

Mark Stoops explains what went wrong and his postgame message to the team

Mark Stoops reacts to Kentucky Football's embarrassing loss to Tennessee.

Men’s Soccer to Host Leg of Conference Tournament Following Senior Night Victory

UK will host the first two rounds of the conference tournament Nov. 6-7. More information will come from the Sun Belt Conference at the conclusion of the regular season on Tuesday.

UK Men’s Basketball Game Day: What to Know for 2022-23

With Kentucky men’s basketball home games set to begin this week, UK Athletics and Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center are announcing important game-day reminders ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Women Fourth, Men Sixth at SEC Cross Country Championships

With Perri Bockrath and Tori Herman each notching top-10 individual finishes, the Kentucky women’s cross country team finished in fourth place and the men’s team landed in sixth place at the Southeastern Conference Championships.

Coal miner's story reaches far beyond UK basketball

This wasn’t about the soot, though it certainly dramatized the point.It wasn’t about Kentucky basketball, and its staggering appeal to fans from the western wetlands to, yes, the eastern coal mines.

Auburn discussing AD job with Mississippi State's John Cohen, sources say

Auburn is in discussions with Mississippi State AD John Cohen to become Auburn's next athletic director, sources told ESPN.

Daniel Snyder's defamation case in India remains pending

A Commanders spokesman told PFT early Saturday morning that the court in India issued an order requiring the story in question to be removed, and that the case remains pending.

Next Woman Up: Kelsey Henderson, member of NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative's inaugural class

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Meharry Medical College student Kelsey Henderson discusses her month-long clinical rotation with the Tennessee Titans medical staff through the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative.

2022 NFL trade deadline player-team fits: Packers should get WR Brandin Cooks for Aaron Rodgers

Which wide receiver should the Packers target prior to the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline? Kevin Patra identifies 10 player-team fits that he'd like to see come to fruition in swaps before time runs out.

Drinking Black Tea May Reduce the Risk of Early Death From Heart Disease, Says Study of Half-Million Brits

Drinking black tea may reduce the risk of dying young from heart disease, according to a new study of a half-million people, ages 40-69.

Woman Discovers Exact Replica of Grandfather's WWII Plane and Recreates 1942 Photo Before Getting a Special Ride

An Australian woman discovered a replica of her grandfather's World War II plane, named after her grandma—and recreated her favorite photo.