Kentucky vs. Missouri Western State game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on Missouri Western State in an exhibition game inside historic Rupp Arena at 7 pm ET. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, or the ESPN app.

Now that we’ve seen the Cats play each other a couple of times, it’s time for them to play someone else. The first exhibition of the season is always an exciting time, as it reminds you that the actual season is that much closer.

Still no Oscar Tshiebwe, but that was to be expected. It looks like everyone else should be good to go, which is nice to see especially after there was a slight scare with Jacob Toppin last week.

A fun note is that Perry Stevenson and Jon Hood are assistants for Missouri Western State. I’m sure the BBN will give them a warm welcome.

Get ready for the action with some of these pregame reads:

Let’s go Cats!!!