UK men’s basketball schedule release coming Tuesday

It’s finally time.

On Tuesday, we’ll see the full 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats basketball schedule released, according to head coach John Calipari, who teased the announcement Monday on Twitter.

It’s unusual for basketball schedules to not be announced until this late in the year. After all, this is the month when the college hoops season gets going with midnight madness events and exhibition games.

However, there’s been a lot of moving parts with Kentucky’s loaded schedule, which is set to include matchups with the Gonzaga Bulldogs, UCLA Bruins, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, and Louisville Cardinals among others.

While UK has already confirmed much of its 2022-23 schedule, some notable events that haven’t been finalized include who the two exhibition opponents will be, as well as the road matchup with Gonzaga at Spokane Arena.

The contracts are all signed. The schedule is complete.



How about we reveal the final version to you tomorrow??



When you see it, you might think I’m crazy. Maybe I am…BUT THIS IS KENTUCKY!!! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 3, 2022

