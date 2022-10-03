Karl-Anthony Towns was recently hospitalized with an illness

The Minnesota Timberwolves are going to need a big season from Karl-Anthony Towns, but he recently dealt with a serious illness that hospitalized the star big man. It was so bad that Towns was unable to walk.

Thankfully, Towns has been cleared to walk again and is back with the team. His status for the coming weeks is uncertain, but he doesn’t seem overly worried about that at the moment.

Karl-Anthony Towns didn't go into details about his illness, but said he was in the hospital. Cleared to just walk again Saturday. When asked if he was worried about missing camp, the season, he said: "There was more drastic things to worry about than basketball at that moment." — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) October 3, 2022

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Towns was hospitalized with a throat infection that caused him trouble breathing and forced him to be on bed rest for days.

This comes after Towns had offseason stem-cell treatments and platelet-rich plasma injections in both knees, his left ankle, left wrist, and right finger. He’s missed all of training camp, and it’s unclear when/if he’ll play in the preseason.

Towns has been one of the NBA’s rising stars, averaging 24.6 points per game last year. That helped him land a four-year, $224 million contract extension this offseason.

For the first six seasons of his career, the center averaged a double-double as well. His impact on the Wolves has helped get them to the playoffs, and with Anthony Edwards set to take another step in his development, the sky could be the limit for the Wolves.

KAT clearly doesn’t seem up to his typical strength yet, and with the season just over two weeks away, there could be cause for concern there. Ultimately, it’s good to hear he’s on the road to recovery.

The former Kentucky Wildcats star did lose a good chunk of weight as well, so hopefully he’ll be able to regain that sooner rather than later as much of his advantage comes in having the size in the paint. With NBA training, that should also be a quick process for KAT.